Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

A Vernon family likely won’t be able to return home tonight after a fire broke out.

A fire was sparked in a Cardinal Road home (near Swan Lake) Wednesday around 4 p.m.

The owners were out at the time and came home to see smoke coming from a window and called 911.

“We couldn’t see anything but smoke. No idea what happened,” said Jane Lord.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly douse the blaze.

Three cats living at the home all escaped unharmed.

The owner is unsure how the fire started but thinks it may have started in the bedroom.

“I haven’t cooked anything today. We went straight out this morning,” said Lord, who has lived in the home for 22 years and this is the first time she said there’s been a fire in the area.

“I called them once but it was just a moth that had hit the light so that was kind of stupid.”

