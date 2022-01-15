Fire that destroyed Coldstream home under investigation

Police are investigating after a Coldstream home was destroyed by fire Friday evening, and they’re treating the blaze as suspicious.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist the Coldstream Fire Department who were battling the structure fire on Hawthorne Place.

Police evacuated neighbouring residences as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The house was completely destroyed in the blaze, as can be seen by drone footage captured by Patrick Vance Saturday morning. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section has been called to assist with the investigation.

“A full and comprehensive investigation into the incident is being undertaken, states Constable Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The investigation is in the preliminary stages and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, at this time we are treating the fire as suspicious. The residence has been secured to allow officers to conduct their investigation and for the examination and collection of any physical evidence at the scene.”

Police ask that anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity prior to the fire or has information that could assist the investigation to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Brendan Shykora

fire