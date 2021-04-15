Firefighters called to 17th Street SE for possible hedge fire

Small amount of smoke visible from road, motorists advised to avoid area

Firefighters were called 17th Street SE near the intersection with Okanagan Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. There appeared to be a fire at the back of the residence, possibly a hedge. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of 17th Street SE in Salmon Arm for a possible structure fire Thursday morning, April 15.

Reports received were that a hedge may have caught fire. A small amount of smoke was visible from the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More information as it becomes available.

