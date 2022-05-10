Firefighters flock to Salmon Arm for six-day training convention

Firefighters from throughout B.C. are heading to Salmon Arm, though not in response to an emergency.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services and the Salmon Arm Fire Department are hosting the British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association conference in Salmon Arm. Between 100 and 150 fire training officers are expected to attend the six-day convention, which begins on Saturday, May 14.

According to a CSRD media release, the event will provide hands-on training (May 14 and 15), educational workshops and networking opportunities for training officers, ensuring they have the most up-to-date course information and knowledge of training requirements. Topics will include aerial firefighting strategies, surface water rescue, rope rescue, dealing with drug labs, and managing fires in rail cars, electric vehicles, underground vaults and power substations.

CSRD and Salmon Arm firefighters will be assisting with some of the training during the convention.

“It’s wonderful to be welcoming all the fire training officers to Salmon Arm to participate in these cutting-edge courses which will further their own knowledge and benefit the communities they serve,” said CSRD Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough. “We appreciate the support of the City of Salmon Arm, the CSRD, the Prestige Harbourfront Resort as the host site, and the many businesses who have contributed to the event.”

The British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association (BCFTOA) is dedicated to gathering information on training standards and providing information to fire departments so they may effectively and safely train their members.

