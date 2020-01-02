Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Firefighters are on scene at a bank in downtown Salmon Arm responding to what may be a gas leak.

The fire trucks are in front of the RBC branch on Alexander Street. Reports from the scene indicate that an ambulance was called as a precaution after a few of the bank’s staff reported feeling dizzy. About 15 staff were quickly evacuated.

The fire department reported that carbon monoxide alarms were sounding.

Motorists should avoid Alexander Street as a firetruck and an ambulance are blocking the street, with a second firetruck across the intersection of Alexander and Hudson.

Firefighter Steven St. Denis told the Observer that FortisBC staff are inside the building checking the bank with their detectors.

More to come.



Emergency personnel block Alexander Street as a possible gas leak at the RBC bank is investigated on Jan. 2. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)