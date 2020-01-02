A Salmon Arm firefighter checks out the roof the building housing the RBC Royal Bank on Jan. 2, where a possible gas leak was being investigated. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Firefighters are on scene at a bank in downtown Salmon Arm responding to what may be a gas leak.

Read More: Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Read More: Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

The fire trucks are in front of the RBC branch on Alexander Street. Reports from the scene indicate that an ambulance was called as a precaution after a few of the bank’s staff reported feeling dizzy. About 15 staff were quickly evacuated.

The fire department reported that carbon monoxide alarms were sounding.

Motorists should avoid Alexander Street as a firetruck and an ambulance are blocking the street, with a second firetruck across the intersection of Alexander and Hudson.

Firefighter Steven St. Denis told the Observer that FortisBC staff are inside the building checking the bank with their detectors.

More to come.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Emergency personnel block Alexander Street as a possible gas leak at the RBC bank is investigated on Jan. 2. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters respond to a possible gas leak in downtown Salmon Arm on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameenåç
Next story
B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

Just Posted

Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

A total of 64 outages have not been solved since Dec. 31.

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

IN PHOTOS: Small but brave crowd takes on Canoe Beach’s 2020 polar bear swim

Approximately 30 swimmers and their supporters came to the swim

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameenåç

BC Assessment values have been sent out to property owners

Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

Missing skier found safe after days caught in ‘horrific’ terrain

Successful end to three-day search for 34-year-old Mark Gayowski

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Most Read