Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Smoke from a faulty wall-mounted heater filled the DC Cask ‘N’ Cork U-Brew in uptown Salmon Arm at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Aside from burnt wiring within the heater, there was no damage to the building and the incident was dealt with quickly by the Salmon Arm Fire Department.

