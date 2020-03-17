Selkirk Medical Group said the case is unrelated to the Selkirk Tangiers Heli-Ski incident reported earlier today. (Photo via Facebook)

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

The Selkirk Medical Group confirmed that Revelstoke has a positive COVID-19 case.

“We’d rather you hear it locally first,” read a Facebook post from the clinic.

According to a Facebook post from the clinic, the case is unrelated to the Selkirk Tangiers Heli-Skiing incident reported earlier today.

READ MORE: Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The Selkirk Medical Group said the case in Revelstoke has been reviewed and confirmed by the BC Centre for Disease Control. As directed by the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, all contact and exposure tracing has been completed and all isolation protocols followed.

“At this time there is no evidence of in-community transmission, as this was related to international travel,” said the Selkirk Medical Group.

“These circumstances change very little for us, Revy…but it does make it real.”

The clinic said it is reasonable to expect more COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

It is of the utmost importance for each person to help flatten the curve by reducing contact with one another through social distancing and self-isolation, the organization continued. Most people with mild symptoms will not be tested.

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 today, as 83 cases were added to the public health database and three more people died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Of the 186 total cases identified by testing, 116 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 47 in Fraser Health, 12 in Vancouver Island Health, seven in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

There are 569 total cases in Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

The Selkirk Medical Group said if you have any concerns regarding a potential exposure please self isolate and refer to the BC Covid-19 self-assessment tool. Follow its clear directives. If the tool directs you to contact a physician please call Selkirk Medical Group at (250) 837-9321 to set up a telehealth visit with one of us regarding next steps.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Just Posted

Shuswap’s Salmar Theatres close doors indefinitely due to pandemic

Community-owned operation plans to do what it can to help employees

Mayor says Salmon Arm’s plans for COVID-19 to be shared Wednesday

In an address to the city, Alan Harrison urges hygiene, distance and, above all, kindness

Shuswap Theatre postpones St. Patrick’s Day concert amid COVID-19 concerns

Decisions about the April production will be made as events unfold

Update: Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

The spread of COVID-19 virus making its mark in Salmon Arm

Efforts to curtail the virus include the cancellation of hockey games and more

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Sally Ann closes North Okanagan thrift stores

Donations still accepted amid two-week closure

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Most Read