First Nations groups obstruct biosolids truck access to ranch in Turtle Valley

Application of treated sewage sludge mixed with soil on the ranch has been contentious

Protesters are turning away trucks carrying biosolids to the Turtle Valley Bison Ranch.

Groups calling themselves Secwepmc Elders Sacred Fire and Women’s Sacred Fire Council have set up to stop Arrow Transport Inc. trucks from delivering the treated sewage to the ranch.

The protest groups are located in the same spot that was vacated by another group of protesters in May after Arrow acquired a court injunction.

Spokesperson Miranda Dick says the groups currently turning away trucks at the intersection of English Road and Squilax Turtle Valley Road represent the Secwepmc nation, and that they are acting on behalf of future generations. She said the group has turned away biosolids-bearing trucks and received a visit from an Arrow representative and the RCMP.

Cpl. Scott Linklater of the Chase RCMP said officers from the detachment visited the site of the protest to asses what was going on but took no action.

Local traffic for residents of English Road is not being stopped.

Read More: Turtle Valley Bison Ranch owners speak on biosolids controversy

Read More: Injunction bid from opponents of Turtle Valley biosolids project rejected

Dick said consultation with the public and local First Nations on the project was inadequate. She added she wants tests of the biosolids to be conducted and their results made public.

“How do they know it is safe to be near our water,” Dick said.

The biosolids, which are treated sewage sludge, originate from the City of Kamloops’ sewage treatment facility. According to the city’s website, there is currently a 23,000 tonnes stockpiled and awaiting delivery.

At the root of the issue is the application of a biosolids and soil mixture to a logged slope on the Turtle Valley Bison Ranch property near Chase. Opponents have called the plan a toxic waste dump, while the ranch’s owners told the Observer in May that they are satisfied with the environmental safety of the project following an assessment by a professional agrologist.

Read More: First Nations group takes up biosolids protest

Read More: Court decision allows biosolids trucks to roll into Turtle Valley

In early June, Justice Dev Dley ruled against an injunction intended to put a stop to the biosolids project, stating the group of Turtle Valley Residents waging a court battle against Arrow failed to prove traffic, odour and health risks as a result of the project.

For her part, Dick said the protesters blocking English Road will not be easily convinced to abandon their blockade.

“We’re still stating there has been no consultation and there is no consent,” she said.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back
Next story
B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Just Posted

First Nations groups obstruct biosolids truck access to ranch in Turtle Valley

Application of treated sewage sludge mixed with soil on the ranch has been contentious

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Peewee Hornets sting Kelowna team for Valley of Champions win

Salmon Arm sees four teams compete in Okanagan event

Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Alberta resident charged with transporting an insecure load

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Snapshot: Western grebe count

Salmon Arm numbers on par with past three years

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

A personal connection to the crisis: Recovering addicts share their story

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ which made its way to the home

False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

Princeton RCMP breathed a sigh of relief, momentarily, when they discovered a… Continue reading

Most Read