Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP. Photos submitted

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

A Coast Salish art piece in downtown Nanaimo has been plucked away by thieves.

Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The piece is made from cedar and is about one metre tall, the press release notes.

The wooden sculpture was carved by local artist Joel Good and had been on display at its current location since for nearly five years after it was relocated from Maffeo Sutton Park. In 2015, the spindle portion of the sculpture went missing.

If anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-9878. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Vandals damage downtown public art piece

Previous story
Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court
Next story
Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm artist receives prestigious designation from Federation of Canadian Artists

Justin Maas, renowned for his pastel portraits, is now a senior signature member of the federation

Shuswap Search and Rescue pleased with provincial funding announcement

Search manager says the volunteer group is growing busier, funds will be put to good use

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill opens after snowy winter

Spring officially comes to city as city crews open steep hill on Monday, March 25

Warning issued after construction materials burned

Salmon Arm Fire Department emphasizes it is illegal to burn scraps from building sites

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

West Kelowna acquires land for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

The city has acquired 24 acres on Bartley Road

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Indecent caller handed 18-month conditional sentence

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

RV lifestyle comes to the Okanagan

BC Interior RV Show returns to Penticton for the eighth year

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Most Read