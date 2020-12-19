Flashing beacons pondered for Turner Creek Trail crosswalk in Salmon Arm

One of the requests to the City of Salmon Arm’s traffic safety committee discussed at the committee’s November meeting was that a crosswalk be placed on 23rd Street SE where children access the pathway to HIllcrest Elementary. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A crosswalk for a busy street in Hillcrest as well as safety measures for a dangerous crosswalk on 21st Street were among requests to the city’s traffic safety committee.

In Hillcrest, a resident requested a crosswalk from Hillcrest Elementary to 23rd St. SE. A pathway goes from the school to neighbouring 23rd Street and beyond.

At its November meeting, the committee noted that the street is in a low speed zone, but is busy. The minutes also stated that it is not standard practice to install a crosswalk on local roads (as opposed to arterial and other more high-capacity roadways).

Recommendations from the committee were to monitor the street and possibly limit parking around the pathway access points.

Another email the committee reviewed requested additional safety measures at the crosswalk on 21 Street NE, which is used to access the Turner Creek Trail. Residents who use the crosswalk have noted that drivers often go through the crosswalk without stopping when pedestrians are waiting to cross.

The outcome was that city staff will review the crosswalk in terms of adding rectangular rapid flashing beacons and then will rank the request according to priority.

