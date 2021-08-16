Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Flights delayed, cancelled at Kelowna International Airport due to wildfires

Travellers should check with airline before leaving for the airport

Flights are being delayed or cancelled due to changing weather conditions, according to Kelowna International Airport.

Travellers are urged to check with their airline before leaving for the airport. Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton.

Those looking to get home using the highway can also face delays. The Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been closed due to wildfire activity, and motorists are urged to prepare for sudden closures or delays on highways if they are travelling into the Southern Interior.

READ MORE: Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of KelownaLake Country

Previous story
3 West Kelowna seniors’ homes proactively evacuated due to Mount Law wildfire
Next story
Coquihalla closures causes traffic congestion and anger in Princeton

Just Posted

This 18-acre parcel at the northeast end of the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, adjacent to Highway 97B, is the subject of a rezoning application from A2, rural holding zone, to M1, general industrial zone. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City planning department looks forward to creation of more industrial land in Salmon Arm

Coquihalla Highway as seen on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Highway 5 route was closed Sunday due to the July Lake wildfire burning on both sides of the main artery. (Drive BC photo)
Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Some Interior Health long-term care homes proactively relocated due to wildfires

Despite the aggressive growth of the White Rock Lake wildfire Sunday night, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported on Monday, Aug. 16, that no structures were damaged or lost within the regional district as a result. (CSRD image)
No structures reported damaged or lost to White Rock Lake fire Sunday night in the CSRD