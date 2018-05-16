Thunder and lightning in the forecast. (IMAGE CREDIT: PIXABAY)

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Okanagan this weekend, exacerbating flood risks throughout the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan, saying that total rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 millimetre range by late Friday.

READ MORE: RECORD BREAKING HOT WEATHER

“The threat will be thunderstorms with the potential for brief, heavy downpours in the Kootenays. Rainfall amount in thunderstorms could reach 15 mm in an hour,” reads the alert.

On Thursday and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and spread west into the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. The continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers
Next story
VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Just Posted

CSRD to rename park in honour of Roy Sharp

Memory of former Sunnybrae resident serves as inspiration

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Update: crews work to fix sinkhole east of Sicamous

Paving planned for tomorrow

Salmon Arm RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot armed robbery suspect

BC Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 shooting doesn’t justify charges.

Dancers’ got talent

Just for Kicks Dance Studio holds its year-end recitals

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Osoyoos Lake expected to clear historic 917-foot mark

Officials took questions from residents and updated the community on flooding Tuesday evening

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Most Read