The Penticton Library and Museum on Main Street. (Google View)

Flooding forces early closure of Penticton library on Christmas Eve

The library and museum were originally scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24

The Penticton Public Library was forced to close early on Christmas Eve because of flooding.

Both the city and library took to Facebook on Saturday (Dec. 24) to announce the unexpected closures.

The building — home to both the local library and the Penticton Museum and Archives — was scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve before the incident.

Christmas Eve marked the library and museum’s last day open before its one-week holiday break.

