Higher grocery prices are expected to hit some stores in Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end. A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Higher grocery prices are expected to hit some stores in Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end. A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores

Holiday price freeze at pair of big Canadian grocers is ending

Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.

Last fall, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said it would freeze prices on all its in-house No Name products until Jan. 31, while Metro Inc. said it would hold prices of most private-label and national brand products steady until Feb. 5.

The lifting of the price freezes comes amid growing consumer outrage over soaring grocery prices in Canada and increasing scrutiny of grocers’ strong profits.

But grocery chains have argued their food margins have remained flat and they are simply passing along higher supplier prices.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says food inflation has continued and the cost of stocking store shelves keeps going up month after month.

She says the company, which operates multiple banners including Zehrs, Provigo and No Frills, will continue to hold many prices flat and switching to No Name will still save the average family thousands this year.

Groceriesinflation

Previous story
Eby ‘optimistic’ about upcoming health care talks in Ottawa; feds keeps cards close to vest
Next story
Liberals set to introduce law delaying expansion of medically assisted dying regime

Just Posted

The Sicamous Fire Department has classified its service ability at Interior Level, which allows firefighters to work inside burning structures with some restrictions. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous fire department raises service level classification

Salmon Arm’s Aila Nordin, at left, takes to the podium to receive her silver medal at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Competition held at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Jan. 21 and 22, 2023. (School District 83 image)
Salmon Arm wrestlers take on Western Canadian teams, bring home medals

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society went over the numbers from the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival and elected its board (pictured – chair Kim Magill-Hofmann missing) for 2023 at the society’s AGM on Jan. 18, 2023. (Barb Brouwer photo)
30th Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival the most expensive and one of the most successful

An aerial shot shows the Canoe Forest Products Ltd. plywood/veneer plant in Canoe. (Image courtesy of Canoe Forest Products Ltd.)
Business stable for Canoe Forest Products in Salmon Arm despite some industry closures