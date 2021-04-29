Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)

Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

Audit shows district doing appropriate job maintaining forest service roads and bridges

An audit of the district managers’ obligations to maintain forest service roads (FSRs) in the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District has found the FSRs and crossing structures were built and maintained appropriately as required by the Forest and Range Practices Act.

The government, through the district manager, must maintain FSRs that are not being maintained by forest companies or BC Timber Sales. In the Okanagan Shuswap district, this consists of 1,203 kilometres of road, all of which are classified as “wilderness road.”

Wilderness roads are roads not being used for industrial purposes. On these wilderness FSRs, the district manager is responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of the roads and ensuring the roads’ drainage systems are functional.

“While these roads are not currently being used by industry, they are open to the public and may be used for recreation access,” said Kevin Kriese, chairperson of the Forest Practices Board. “The board is pleased to find the district is doing a good job of looking after them.”

This audit took place within the traditional territories of the Ktunaxa, Nsyilxcən and Secwepemctsín speaking peoples.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and the appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.

READ MORE: Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

READ MORE: Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy
Next story
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

Just Posted

Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon man seeks NDP nom for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Erik Oleson intends to run in the next federal election, which pundits say could happen this year

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

Audit shows district doing appropriate job maintaining forest service roads and bridges

Eleven LED light fixtures were added to the downtown during the 2019 Hudson revitalization project. (File photo)
Salmon Arm gets injection from BC Hydro for street lights

Charges from the electric utility company and number of street lights leased don’t match

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Vernon Vipers forward Desmond Johnson (left) tries to get a shot on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say during the Silverbacks’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. Say finished with 35 saves and was named the game’s first star. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

An Interior Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Kelowna clinic on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

More than 65K doses delivered in Kelowna and West Kelowna, almost 275K across Interior Health

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Most Read