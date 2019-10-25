Stephen Fuhr tearing up while speaking about his staff following his loss in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding on Oct. 21, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Stephen Fuhr hasn’t ruled out a move to provincial politics

Less than a week after his election loss in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, Stephen Fuhr’s campaign manager is proposing some lofty new plans for the former MP.

On Oct. 22, the day after the Canadian federal election, Wayne Pierce posted to his Facebook calling for Fuhr to run for the B.C. Liberal Party leadership for the next provincial election.

“When there is a provincial election called and Andrew Wilkinson leads the Liberals to defeat, will the actual Liberals within the party take the party back and make it a truly Liberal party with good economic policies (see Social Credit) with great social values or will they continue to be controlled by the Conservative arm within the party?” asked Pierce.

“Now, if you want to make a difference, dump Wilkinson and convince Steve Fuhr to lead the party in the next election.”

READ MORE: Next on the agenda for former MP Stephen Fuhr, a nap

READ MORE: Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

Fuhr said an endeavour into provincial politics is the last thing on his mind right now, but he’s “not ruling it out.”

“I’m not thinking about anything other than winding down my offices and making sure that my staff land on their feet in whatever way I can do to facilitate that,” said Fuhr.

He again affirmed there are no plans for a leadership campaign right now, but said a move back towards the middle would benefit the provincial Liberals.

“We don’t have a centrist party in B.C. We have the B.C. NDP and we have the B.C. Liberals, which really are conservatives,” said Fuhr.

“This is my opinion: I think for [the B.C. Liberal Party] to be successful in the near term, they need to bring their policies back towards the centre where they’re going to be able to appeal to a broader base of progressive people. B.C. is a progressive province.”

