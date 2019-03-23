Former Okanagan teen found safe after disappearing from YVR airport

Ethan Burnett, 14, disappeared from Vancouver International Airport on March 21 after missing his connecting flight to Fort St. John. The teen is a former West Kelowna resident and was located in Kelowna on March 22 according to his mother, Teena. Photo from Facebook

A former Okanagan teen has been found safe since disappearing from the Vancouver International Airport on March 21.

Ethan Burnett, 14, missed his connecting flight to Fort St. John at the airport after arriving from Edmonton. According to his mother, Teena Burnett, Ethan was in Edmonton visiting his brother and family for spring break and was on his way home when he disappeared.

“He was seen through security cameras, leaving the airport heading towards the city,” wrote Teena in a Facebook post on March 22.

Teena and Ethan moved to Hudson’s Hope, outside of Fort St. John, a few months ago after living in West Kelowna. She believed he was trying return to the Okanagan area but hadn’t heard from him or any of his friends about his whereabouts.

Teena confirmed the morning of March 23 that Ethan had been located with a friend in Kelowna and that she will be reconnected with her son soon.

“Thank you to all who have been praying, sharing and sending words of encouragement. There has been very little support or help from authorities,” wrote Teena in another Facebook post. “It was a few close friends with boots on the ground that found him… now I need to get him home.”

