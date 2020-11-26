natural gas

FortisBC partners with UBC Okanagan to reduce emissions

Blending hydrogen, and other Renewable Gas, into the natural gas system will reduce emissions

FortisBC continues to innovate as it looks for new and more efficient ways to distribute natural gas throughout the province.

The utility will partner with the School of Engineering at UBC Okanagan campus (UBCO) and invest $500,000 to study how it can further reduce emissions from its natural gas supply by delivering hydrogen, a carbon free energy, through its extensive distribution network.

“Hydrogen is an abundant element and a clean energy carrier, and will be step change for our efforts on climate action,” explained Doug Slater, vice-president of external and Indigenous relations with FortisBC. “And in order to leverage the potential of hydrogen we need to partner with leading experts in the field. We’re thrilled to have the minds at UBCO on board, helping us unlock this opportunity for what will be a giant step forward in advancing a lower carbon future.”

Hydrogen does not create any carbon dioxide emissions when burned, so will greatly reduce its impact on the environment.

There are many methods to produce hydrogen, including creating blue hydrogen from methane and green hydrogen from water using electricity, resulting in greater opportunity to create carbon free energy that can be integrated into BC’s natural gas system.

Blending hydrogen, and other renewable gas, into the natural gas system will reduce emissions from homes and businesses without expensive retrofits.

The challenge is to understand potential effects hydrogen may have on the existing natural gas system.

The UBCO engineering team’s extensive study will test hydrogen to determine what blend and concentration levels of hydrogen are safest to deliver in FortisBC’s system.

“Over the past several years, the School of Engineering and FortisBC have forged a strong research partnership to uncover smart energy and clean technology solutions for British Columbia,” said Rehan Sadiq, Executive Associate Dean at UBCO’s School of Engineering.

FortisBC’s $25 million Clean Growth Innovation Fund is dedicated to lowering customer costs and supporting the transformation to a lower carbon economy.

The fund is among the many initiatives that will help FortisBC achieve its 30BY30 target, a goal to reduce its customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

FortisBC’s target is to have at least 15 per cent of its natural gas supply carbon neutral within the same timeframe.

READ MORE: UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

READ MORE: Kelowna, Calgary energy companies design renewable gas plant near Trail

For more information visit fortisbc.com/30BY30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environmentnatural gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
765 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks
Next story
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Just Posted

Resident wants City of Salmon Arm to take action to eradicate rat population in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident demands action to eradicate rats

City posts more information on social media, will consider more action at budget time

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is in violation of a CSRD zoning bylaw. (CSRD photo)
Variance denied for private billboard on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Property owner has until Dec. 19 to remove sign

Glass of whiskey
UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

The clinic is adapting the way it provides services as the pandemic continues

cheese.
Morning Start: A museum displayed cheese made from the bacteria of celebrities

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

Dani Barker, originally from Salmon Arm, is working with others in the New York City film industry to bring a script she wrote to life as a feature film called Follow Her. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm woman’s movie thriller nearing completion, in need of backing

Dani Barker wrote and stars in Follow Her which wrapped filming in New York in February

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crime Stoppers is looking to identify these three individuals who may have been involved in credit card fraud. (Surveillance images)
Credit cards stolen from one Okanagan city used in another

RCMP investigating alleged fraud

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Darrell RIchards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Okanagan biker still in running for custom chopper competition

Darrell Richards is sitting in first in the final round of the group stage

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

natural gas
FortisBC partners with UBC Okanagan to reduce emissions

Blending hydrogen, and other Renewable Gas, into the natural gas system will reduce emissions

Most Read