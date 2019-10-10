Four advance voting days coming up to support your North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

You can use your long weekend days, anytime from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to cast your advance ballot

Advance polls open on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 13 and Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (File photo)

If you’re not going to be able to vote on federal election day, you’ll have a few days of advance polls to choose from over this long weekend.

Advance voting takes place on four days: Friday, Oct. 11 through to and including Monday, Oct. 14. That’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Salmon Arm, the advance polls will be held at 5th Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre, 170 5th Ave. SE.

In other parts of the Shuswap, different advance poll locations are available.

In Sicamous, go to the Sicamous Senior Centre, 1091 Shuswap Ave.

In Blind Bay, go to the Cedar Heights Community Centre, 2316 Lakeview Dr.

In Chase, go to the Chase Creekside Seniors Centre, 542 Shuswap Ave. SE.

In Scotch Creek, visit the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Firehall, 3852 Squilax-Anglemont Rd.

In Sunnybrae, go to the Sunnybrae Seniors Centre, 3585 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd.

