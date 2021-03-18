RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

UPDATE, 12:21 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed officers are on scene investigating a two-vehicle collision near the Brenda Mine Road.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C.

Injuries are unknown at this time, as is the cause of the collision.

ORIGINAL:

Traffic may be slow going on Highway 97C following a vehicle rollover.

According to reports, the rollover occurred in the 7300 block of Highway 97C, and may involved an impaired driver. RCMP have been notified.

There are reportedly four patients, most of whom are in stable condition. An air ambulance that was originally called to the scene, but has since been canceled.

It is unclear whether the incident involves more than one vehicle.

The Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information. The incident is not yet noted on the DriveBC website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

