A large police presence on 24th Avenue is the result of a drug bust in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)

A large police presence on 24th Avenue is the result of a drug bust in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)

VIDEO: Four Vernon homes searched in drug bust

RCMP executing search warrants on 24th Avenue

Not one, two, or even three, but four homes on 24th Avenue are part of an extensive RCMP drug bust in south Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed search warrants on four separate properties in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2.

“Police remain on scene collecting evidence and conducting their investigation,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: Vernon bomb threat proves false

READ MORE: Multiple shots fires in Vernon drive-by

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeOkanaganRCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
Less than 25% of users have applied for groundwater licence as B.C.’s deadline nears
Next story
Kamloops man assaulted while removing anti-homeless shelter leaflets

Just Posted

Purchase of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail corridor by the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (excluding portions owned by the Splatsin), was completed in early 2018. (Photo contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District dismisses claim it plans to bring rails back to rail trail

Penni Challes of Merritt is grateful for the care she recently received from staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Letter: Merritt resident offers praise for doctors, staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

A still from security camera footage shows a man making a rude hand gesture towards a Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee during an exchange in which racist comments were allegedly made towards the restaurant’s staff Monday night, Nov. 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee shaken after being target of racist comments

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The record for the most lights on a Christmas tree is 194,672