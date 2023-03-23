Fourth warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on trial

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)

Yet another warrant is out for a Penticton man who skipped out on his trial.

Cody Allen Pelletier is now up to four warrants for his arrest after he failed to appear for his March 23 trial for possession of stolen property.

The warrant joins previous ones issued since he was released in May of 2022.

The most recent previous warrant came after he failed to show up for sentencing on Feb. 16 for a case of mischief under $5,000.

A third case against Pelletier currently working its way through the courts concerns an aggravated assault charge following an incident where a man was stabbed and then walked into the Penticton hospital.

A warrant was issued for all three cases in September, bringing Pelletier into court before he was released in October.

Then in January, another warrant was issued in order to bring him into custody again, before he was released in February.

The aggravated assault case is set for a preliminary inquiry on June 23, according to court records, however, his defence lawyer for the stolen property case stated they hadn’t heard from him in months.

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

