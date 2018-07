7-11 is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

Free Slurpees will be available in the Okanagan next week.

7-11 is celebrating its birthday with a free Slurpee offering for everyone.

Locals can enjoy a small Slurpee on the house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 11.

For more information visit 7-11’s website.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.