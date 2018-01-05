Photo: Twitter/@AELRoadsWestKel

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m.

Freezing rain has started to pour in the Okanagan Valley.

Reports are coming in of freezing rain showering the region from OK Falls to Summerland. With some reports of it reaching as far north as West Kelowna.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the entire Okanagan Valley including Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 1 from Hope to Lytton.

“Areas of patchy freezing rain are now spreading over the North and Central Okanagan and over the Arrow Slocan regions as well as the North Thompson. The freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening as the nose of warmer air aloft is eroded,” explains Environment Canada.

“A band of freezing rain is moving out of the Nicola and Similkameen regions and has spread over the South Okanagan.

“This band is expected to ease as it moves further northeast leaving only a risk of freezing rain elsewhere.”

Another band is expected to develop over the Southwest Interior later this morning.

“The freezing rain should ease to flurries through this afternoon and evening as cooler air moves in aloft.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Related: Ice storms in Fraser Valley

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Just Posted

Update: Four influenza deaths at Interior Health care homes

Respiratory infections and gastroinstesinal illnesses identified

Update: North Okanagan air quality advisory issued

Advisory issued for Vernon and surrounding areas because of high concentration of fine particulates

SPCA offers free cat spays/neuters

Grant will enable owners who haven’t been able to afford surgery for pet cats.

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

Many tubers not aware a life jacket and a whistle required.

Random acts of kindness plentiful

Kindale records more than 36,500 such acts in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

UPDATE: Residents barely escape destructive West Kelowna fire

A mobile home in Westbank was destroyed Thursday afternoon in a destructive blaze

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Most Read