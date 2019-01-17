Freezing rain, some snow forecasted for Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap

Environment Canada forecasting freezing rain and snow for much of the region

Freezing rain and snow is forecasted for much of the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions on Thursday.

Environment Canada reports there will be periods of snow and freezing rain in the South Okanagan. Freezing rain had already started falling in the early morning hours and the forecast for Penticton, Summerland and Osoyoos is for two to four centimetres of snow.

The Central Okanagan is expected to see up to two centimetres of snow and winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour. A wind chill of -6 C is forecasted. The weather forecast for Vernon and Salmon Arm is expected to see much of the same type of weather.

In the Similkameen there will be periods of light snow ending early this afternoon and a wind chill of -7 C.

Most Read