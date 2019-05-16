Friends of Vernon’s Maurice Strong have started a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise money for a new specialty bike for him after his mode of transportation was stolen from his Vernon home earlier this week. (Facebook - photo)

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

To give a sense of how much Maurice Strong’s bike is more than just a bike, he tells the story of how he arrived in Vernon in 2015.

Injured 15 years ago, and suffering a significant brain trauma, Strong has trouble balancing. In 2013, while living in Winnipeg, he bought the specialized yellow bike he uses for transportation while towing his wheelchair behind him.That gives him his independence.

In 2015, Strong rode that same bike across Western Canada when he moved from Winnipeg to Vernon.

RELATED: Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

“I can’t drive, so I bike,” said Strong, whose cherished, beloved specialty bicycle was stolen from his Alexis Park Drive home sometime between 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. Monday. The bike was under a cover at the rear of his home when it was stolen.

“My legs do the work. I can’t balance,” he said of his ability to ride the bike.

Strong was able to use his wheelchair mid-week, roll to the downtown Vernon bus terminus and hop the bus to go grocery shopping. Friends have offered to pay for taxi service or give him rides to appointments, for which Strong is grateful.

But he wants his bike back.

“I can’t walk or anything,” he said. “It’s not just a bike. It’s pretty much my only way to get anywhere.”

The bike would be very expensive to replace and the theft has left Strong “absolutely devastated,” said his friend Caitlin McKenny in a Facebook post.

Another friend, Kim Schnell, started a GoFundMe page for him on Wednesday—Maurice’s Wheels—with the hope of raising $5,000 to help Strong replace his wheels.

“This bike takes Maurice where his wheelchair cannot,” wrote Schnell. “Maurice, with his adventurous spirit, travels on his bike to his doctors’ appointments in town, (to) Kelowna and (even) as far as Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.”

The theft was reported to police.

Anyone who sees the bike, or someone with it, is asked to call 250-542-2834 or 250-306-6769.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques announces winners of science contest from space
Next story
B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Just Posted

New bylaw: No panhandling allowed within 15 metres of some businesses

Salmon Arm’s new solicitation bylaw to include playing music that causes a nuisance

Salmon Arm to chip in $100,000 towards affordable housing project

Council agrees to use half of affordable housing reserve for development cost charges

Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Snapshot: A blooming bun

Parkview Elementary hosted their crazy hair day on May 15

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read