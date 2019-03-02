Chrissy Deye has been helping homeless people camping outside in Salmon Arm during the cold weather. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Frozen campsites still home for some people in Salmon Arm

Community generously donates towards motel, more long-term solutions needed

Despite recent snow and cold temperatures, some people in Salmon Arm are still living outside.

Chrissy Deye, one of the people who has been lending a hand to those homeless folks who were camping this winter, says at least two of the men who were put up at the Travelodge for a couple of weeks are now back outside.

While one is hearty enough to do well with a tent and a propane heater, she worries about the other.

Two women are known to be sleeping in their cars. A couple of people still remain at the motel.

Deye notes that a few of the people who have been staying at the motel have caught the colds going around.

Read more: Homeless tenters must move for four-laning preparation

A total of four rooms were rented out for about three weeks, Deye says, thanks to the community’s generosity.

These have been for people who, for one reason or another – sometimes an addiction, sometimes mental health issues, sometimes other reasons – don’t want to stay at a homeless shelter.

Read more: Nearly 8,000 homeless people in BC, first province-wide count reveals

“That’s a tremendous amount of support from the community,” acknowledges Deye, noting some community members paid the motel directly so she isn’t aware of all the donations. Others provided food.

“It really tells me that they matter and the community is here to help them.”

Read more: Nursing students bring their passion for helping the homeless to Salmon Arm

She would like to see community members give more support to the Salvation Army and she is hopeful more long-term help can be set up for those who have been living outside this winter.

“It’s really been an eye-opener,” she says of having the group of homeless people housed in a motel, people who others might fear, who others might be afraid they would trash their surroundings. “These people are really housable. They would do really well in a home environment.”

Frozen campsites still home for some people in Salmon Arm

Community generously donates towards motel, more long-term solutions needed

