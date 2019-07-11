FLOODING The municipality of Summerland is preparing to do repair work following flood damage at Eneas Creek. (Summerland Review file photo)

Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

Eneas Creek has been affected by flood waters

The municipality of Summerland has allocated $45,000 from its capital works reserve to Eneas Creek restoration work for engineering consulting services.

The engineering work is needed to complete the environmental management plans and detailed designs for the creek.

The creek sustained damages as a result of flooding in 2018. Repair work may be eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance funding for up to 80 per cent of the costs of restoring the damage from the flooding.

READ ALSO: Rising creek level causes localized flooding

READ ALSO: Efforts in place to control flood waters

The work includes remediating Centennial Trail, removing lock blocks and restoring bank stability on Peach Orchard Road near Blewett Road, remediating creek banks at Peach Orchard Campground, remediating erosion along Peach Orchard Road near Charles Avenue, removing materials at the Eneas Creek outlet at Okanagan Lake and improving the creek capacity ner Garnet Avenue and Tingley Street.

The preliminary estimated costs for these projects is $577.30.

If the maximum funding was received for all projects, the municipality would be responsible for $115,460.

