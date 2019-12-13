FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a 15-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. (GoFundMe image)

Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Treatment will involve two weeks in hospital, followed by eight to 10 weeks recovery at home

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Summerland family dealing with a serious illness.

Two weeks ago, Judy Kurulak learned her 15-year-old daughter, Ocean, had been diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

The treatment, scheduled for mid-January, involves the removal of half the pancreas and possibly the spleen as well.

This will involve a two-week hospital stay in Vancouver, followed by a recovery period of eight to 10 weeks at home.

To assist with the expenses, Debbie Ramsay, a friend of the Kurulaks, has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000.

The page was set up on Dec. 12 and by noon the following day, more than $1,500 had been donated.

Ramsay said the financial expenses will be difficult for the single-parent family.

“It will be very hard for her to make ends meet while she takes care of her daughter. Ocean is trying to find small jobs just so she can help her mom financially,” Ramsay said. “We are asking for your generosity and kindness to help this family, anything helps.”

Donations can also be sent to ralphdeb77@gmail.com.

