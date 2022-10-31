Devon and his daughter. (Devon Foster/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser for family of Shuswap man killed in Kelowna stabbing

Devon Foster died on Oct. 9, after being stabbed

A fundraiser has been created to help the family of a man who was fatally stabbed following an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Oct. 9.

Devon Foster is described as a supportive partner and family man.

The GoFundMe is intended to support Foster’s daughter and partner as they grieve.

“Lost incomes add extra stress to this already difficult time, and any donations will aid in funeral expenses and in keeping his family secure as they navigate this devastating loss,” reads the GoFundMe.

To date, the fundraiser has received more than $5,000, of its $10,000 goal, in donations.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that Foster was from Shuswap and was 32 years old but have not yet released details regarding arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

City of Kelownafatal stabbingfundraiserRCMP

