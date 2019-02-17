Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

A woman from Ghana is in need of help after she suffered a stroke while visiting her daughter in the Central Okanagan.

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce-Nanakeain and grandsons for the first time, when she had a stroke that affected both sides of her brain, according to a GoFundMe which aims to raise $150,000 to cover medical costs.

“Tina; who was able and fun loving person has become quadriplegic unable to move,speak, eat or doing anything. Tina is forever trapped in her body. My mom Tina; was in the ICU for two and a half months fighting for her life. Although she had travel insurance, her medical cost in ICU Is over $10,290 per day and before we knew her insurance was maxed out,” Bruce-Nanakeain said.

At KGH, Parry is slowly improving. She’s breathing on her own, but she’s still learning to talk and eat, Bruce-Nanakeain said.

“Due to lack of facility specialized in such a complex case in home country; Tina my mother is stuck here in Canada. My mom, Tina is in need of help and we are asking for support as I can not do it alone.

Bruce-Nanakeain is calling on local politicans to help speed up Parry’s immigration process.

“Due to the severity of this condition, her medical expenses are mounting up hence this campaign asking for your support to help her family provide the continued care she needs so she can recover and return home,” the GoFundMe said.

So far, more than $3,000 has been raised.

