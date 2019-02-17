GoFundMe

Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

  • Feb. 17, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • News

A woman from Ghana is in need of help after she suffered a stroke while visiting her daughter in the Central Okanagan.

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce-Nanakeain and grandsons for the first time, when she had a stroke that affected both sides of her brain, according to a GoFundMe which aims to raise $150,000 to cover medical costs.

“Tina; who was able and fun loving person has become quadriplegic unable to move,speak, eat or doing anything. Tina is forever trapped in her body. My mom Tina; was in the ICU for two and a half months fighting for her life. Although she had travel insurance, her medical cost in ICU Is over $10,290 per day and before we knew her insurance was maxed out,” Bruce-Nanakeain said.

At KGH, Parry is slowly improving. She’s breathing on her own, but she’s still learning to talk and eat, Bruce-Nanakeain said.

“Due to lack of facility specialized in such a complex case in home country; Tina my mother is stuck here in Canada. My mom, Tina is in need of help and we are asking for support as I can not do it alone.

Bruce-Nanakeain is calling on local politicans to help speed up Parry’s immigration process.

RELATED: West Kelowna family enlisting GoFundMe to help son

“Due to the severity of this condition, her medical expenses are mounting up hence this campaign asking for your support to help her family provide the continued care she needs so she can recover and return home,” the GoFundMe said.

So far, more than $3,000 has been raised.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson
Next story
James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

Just Posted

Photos: Sicamous braves the frigid lake waters for polar bear swim

Eager swimers lined the lakeside despite a frosty morning

Sparks fly off Steinway Grand during Vernon Valentine’s show

CONCERT REVIEW: NOCCA piano duo impresses

Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

Salmon Arm students win province-wide Great Waters Challenge

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

Nursing students bring their passion for helping the homeless to Salmon Arm

The need for an outreach worker is near the top of their wish list

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

Pavelski’s 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2

Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot

Junior Bonspiel sweeps away the winter blues in Salmon Arm

Youth curlers take to the ice for circus-themed sompetition

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Most Read