(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)

(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)

Garage fire behind West Kelowna church deemed suspicious

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation

A small garage fire behind a West Kelowna church has been deemed suspicious by West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR).

Fire crews knocked down the fire, located at the Grace Lutheran Church on Hudson Road, Friday evening (July 9). Initially reported as a grass fire, it was upgraded to a structure fire after flames extended from outside of the building to the garage, damaging the exterior and contents inside.

According to WFKR, the garage was used to store maintenance materials for the church property.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Wildfire near Vernon being held
Next story
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

Just Posted

The fire that broke out late Friday night, July 9, is now classified as being under control by BC Wildfire. The evacuation order for homes along Clarke Road was lifted earlier that morning. (Rick Windsor/Facebook)
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

Shuswap Cider Company’s Lindsay Wong, Kailee Amlin with son Knox, and Gena Ginn stand among the large tanks where the cider is made at their Westgate Public Market location. Now open for business, the Shuswap Cider Company includes a tasting room where growlers and canned cider can be purchased. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Cider Company taps into Salmon Arm’s apple heritage

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

From left to right: Alex de Chantal, Rail Trail Fundraising Strategy Coordinator, Regional District of North Okanagan Area F Director Denis Delisle, Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board Chair Kevin Flynn and Shuswap Community Foundation Manager Roger Parenteau celebrate signing of the memorandum of understanding to support raising funds for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (Contributed)
Donating to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail gets smoother