Garage fire burning near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

A fully-involved garage fire is burning near Predator Ridge next to a home.

Firefighters are on scene in the 500 block of Commonage Road.

Commuters on Highway 97 called in reports of thick black smoke.

BC Wildfire Service is also on scene with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

A reporter is on scene and more information will be provided when it is available.

I’m on Commonage Road to the south of Vernon, near the scene of a garage fire that is reportedly fully engulfed. More to come @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/06dp8D0MDp — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) June 2, 2021

