Gas dropped below $1 per litre at the downtown Salmon Arm Husky station on Monday evening, March 23. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Gas dips below $1 at downtown Salmon Arm stations

Price drop seen across country linked to low oil prices, spread COVID-19

It’s something Salmon Arm driver’s haven’t seen in town for a while: gas for less than $1 a litre.

Petrol price signs at downtown service stations began rolling back below the dollar mark, to 99.9 cents per litre, on Monday evening, March 23. On the same day, gas could be purchased as close as Tappen for 94.9 cents per litre.

As of Tuesday, March 23, motorists were able to purchase fuel in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton for 99.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, in the Lower Mainland, where drivers pay an additional transit tax on fuel, gas could be purchased for as low as 98.9 cents per litre.

The drop in gas prices seen at pumps across the country has been linked to low oil prices as well as declining demand due to the spread of COVID-19.

