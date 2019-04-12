Gas prices jump at Shuswap pumps

Cost per litre spikes throughout Okanagan and in Lower Mainland

Drivers woke up Friday morning, April 12 to find gas prices had jumped 10 cents per litre at several Salmon Arm gas stations. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Drivers found good and bad news at Salmon Arm gas pumps Friday morning, April 12.

The good news was that the cost of gas at several service stations was on par with the price in neighbouring communities at 146.9 cents per litre of regular. However, it took a 10-cent-per litre price jump to get there.

The price of gas rose at pumps across the Okanagan this week, to an average of 146.9 cents per litre.

In the Lower Mainland, gas reached a record high 168.9.

Read more: Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

Read more: Gas prices spiking across Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Read more: B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter