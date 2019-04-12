Drivers woke up Friday morning, April 12 to find gas prices had jumped 10 cents per litre at several Salmon Arm gas stations. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gas prices jump at Shuswap pumps

Cost per litre spikes throughout Okanagan and in Lower Mainland

Drivers found good and bad news at Salmon Arm gas pumps Friday morning, April 12.

The good news was that the cost of gas at several service stations was on par with the price in neighbouring communities at 146.9 cents per litre of regular. However, it took a 10-cent-per litre price jump to get there.

The price of gas rose at pumps across the Okanagan this week, to an average of 146.9 cents per litre.

In the Lower Mainland, gas reached a record high 168.9.

