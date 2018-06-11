Gas shortage hits Salmon Arm

Two stations completely out of gasoline. Diesel still available

Gas stations in Salmon Arm are beginning to feel the effects of the gas shortage that hit other parts of the province last week.

The Petro Canada station is out of gasoline but still has diesel.

The Shell station at the west end of town has only diesel left while the uptown location still has premium gasoline which they are selling for the same price as regular.

Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said the shortage seen across parts of the interior of B.C. and Alberta, and is linked to longer than expected maintenance at a Suncor refinery in Edmonton. Suncor operates Petro-Canada.

“Much of the gas in [the] region is sent from there to the Petro-Canada terminal in Kamloops,” McTeague said.

“At last report, the company was trying to source fuel from the U.S.”

McTeague says the temporary pump closures are expected to last some time.

Said Suncor spokesperson Nicole Fisher in an email: “We understand that this is an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize. We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact, including sourcing additional supply.”

