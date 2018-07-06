Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

By Matthew Abrey

They’re usually trotting around the world, putting on shows for sold-out arenas, but this weekend, members of the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Kelowna for World Vision Canada’s 6K for Water fundraiser walk at Tugboat Bay.

“It’s amazing,” said Keli Marshall, Director of Events for World Vision Canada. “They’ve partnered with us for going on six years now, and they have such big hearts for the cause.”

The walk aims to raise funds and awareness for the organization and its projects to provide children and families around the world with clean drinking water. In 2018, funds raised will specifically be helping water projects in the country of Mali, Africa.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

The day will be packed with activities for the whole family including a performance from the Globetrotters, food trucks and a visit from Mayor Basran. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will get the chance to personally meet the Harlem Globetrotters.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling to help bring clean water to some of the world’s most vulnerable children. As a result, Kelowna provided 5,200 children with clean water.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information, visit https://www.teamworldvision.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Salmon Arm police cleared in arrest that fractured knee

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man who was injured

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Penticton woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

A search of Stephany Heppner’s car yielded items like suspected fentanyl and fraudulent documents

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

RCMP save overdose victim

Armed with naloxene, Vernon North Okanagan officers able to save man

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Most Read