Brooke Deschenes suffered serious injuries while cycling on June 3. (Contributed)

GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

A GoFundMe has been created for Brooke Deschenes, the woman who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a dump truck while cycling on Thursday, June 4.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. that afternoon when RCMP say a dump truck turning onto Richter Street from the eastbound lane of Harvey Ave hit a cyclist who was also eastbound on Harvey Ave.

READ MORE: Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a dump truck in Kelowna

Deschenes sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. According to the organizer of the fundraiser, Ken Boyd, every bone in her right leg is broken including her kneecap, hip and pelvis.

“I will spare the gruelling details, but she has many surgeries to put her back together,” said Boyd.

The funds would go to getting her assisted care for cooking and, cleaning and maybe some dog walking.

“She has a long road ahead but remains in positive spirits and she is a total survivor,” said Boyd. ”Any little bit will help.”

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page here.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
