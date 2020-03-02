Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Court House Monday, March 2, awaiting news of Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Courts Monday, March 2, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s looming sentencing.

Women, clad in red garments, stand in solidarity for their missing and murdered Indigenous sisters.

Their chants of “gone but not forgotten,” rang out and could be heard from inside the courthouse, so loud that a judge ordered them to cease.

The North Okanagan man, accused of assaulting a sex worker and causing bodily harm, was scheduled to hear his sentencing March 2, but according to the court lists, a date will be fixed in his case. Yet neither Sagmoen, or his laywer Lisa Helps, appeared Monday. Therefore the date is supposed to be fixed Tuesday, March 3 at 2 p.m. The tentative sentencing date is April 17, 2020.

Miranda Dick was one of the approximately 20 protestors at the courthouse.

“We plan on being here and staying here until we actually see justice,” said Dick.

“Previously he (Sagmoen) has actually never served any time for being convicted other than being held.”

The 39-year-old was found guilty Feb. 11 — the second time in two months.

This conviction relates to an incident that took place Aug. 10, 2017, when Sagmoen invited an escort to his Salmon River Road property.

In her testimony on Monday, Feb. 10, the escort – a woman and the complainant in the trial whose name is protected by a publication ban – said Sagmoen hit her with his ATV while she was on his property, causing her to suffer a concussion, a fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

The ruling from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill was followed by cheers and a round of applause from protesters in the gallery, who held a rally on the courthouse steps that morning, as they’ve done consistently over the course of Sagmoen’s recent trials.

In December, Sagmoen was found guilty of threatening a different sex worker with a firearm in August 2017 – just weeks before the incident he was found guilty for on Tuesday. He was released on those charges on time served, but given 36 months probation with strict conditions.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

In an unrelated case stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in Feb. 2019.

