The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

The Minister of International Development announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna

A new federal economic development agency will be opening in Kelowna.

Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced the official opening of new PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook at a press conference on Nov. 16.

PacifiCan is the Government of Canada’s new economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia. It works to promote growth and diversification in B.C.’s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said that the opportunity will benefit Kelowna business by creating a hub for local businesses.

“It gives them a centre to come to and someone to talk to to be able to navigate through grant programs and things along those lines.”

At a launch event for the new service, Sajjan also announced over $6.3 million in PacifiCan funding for four businesses in the Southern Interior. This includes over $3.6 million for Pela, a Kelowna-based company reducing plastic waste from consumer products.

Sajjan said that he hopes that the opportunities that PacifiCan brings to Kelowna will attract international business to the area.

