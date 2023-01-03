B.C.’s first round of campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. People can book four months ahead of their arrival date. (Credit: Pixabay/ chulmin1700)

B.C.’s first round of campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. People can book four months ahead of their arrival date. (Credit: Pixabay/ chulmin1700)

Grab your weenie-roasting sticks, BC Parks’ campsite reservations are up for grabs

First round of camping reservations opened at 7 a.m. Jan. 3

B.C. campers itching to get into the woods can start making concrete plans.

The first round of BC Parks’ campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3), giving people a shot at some 10,000 reservable sites throughout the province.

This year, people can also book farther in advance. B.C. has changed its booking window from two months to four.

More options are available too. Three more campgrounds have been added to the site, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton.

For those who miss out on their favourite spots during the first booking window, more campgrounds will become available throughout the year, and most offer first-come-first-served sites as well.

Most of the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will remain closed throughout 2023, as a result of extreme weather in 2021. Just 14 sites at the Kinney Lake Campground will be up for grabs. Reservations for those will open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Reservations for all of 2023 at the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit in Bowron Lake Provincial Park have been open since Dec. 1, 2022. BC Parks is reminding people the circuit should only be attempted by people with backcountry experience.

Sites across B.C. can be booked at camping.bcparks.ca.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up near Agassiz after severe winter storms

READ ALSO: B.C. biologists standing up for at-risk slugs and bugs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Previous story
Be on the look out for missing emu in Kelowna
Next story
Overdose suspected in two holiday deaths in Princeton and area

Just Posted

Salmon Arm was a beautiful sight from above at midnight on New Year’s Eve as mist and fireworks created a captivating scene. (Brad Calkins photo)
Members of council reveal Top 3 wishes for Salmon Arm in 2023

Kerry Fortier and Lyle Martin were among about half a dozen people who came to Canoe Beach on Jan. 1, 2023, hoping for a New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip. However, the water was too low and the ice too thick, so the two hardy individuals tried farther down the lake. There they agreed to humour the photographer and strike a pose as they put their feet into a small pond in icy Shuswap Lake. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Low water at Canoe Beach near Salmon Arm denies hardy swimmers a polar plunge

Sicamous legion members pay their respect in a ceremony to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from September 2022

Elise and August Shannon race back to the beach in their vessel Gramhalla, designed to reflect their Swedish heritage, to take first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from August 2022