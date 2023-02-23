Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

Glenn Chevalier last seen on Feb. 14

Glenn Chevalier

Glenn Chevalier

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a man last seen in Vernon on Valentine’s Day.

Glenn Gordon Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen Feb. 14, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 50-year-old is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weights 188 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Chevalier, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Surrey couple leaves Vernon Toyota in new free car

READ MORE: RCMP honour Vernon woman for assisting senior

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Grand Forksmissing personVernon

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District raises concerns about proposed changes to Recycle BC
Next story
Kelowna saw more than 43% increase in robberies in 2022: RCMP report

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society plans to use a $436,722 Pacific Economic Development Canada grant to support events, including the Salmon Arm Pride and Indigenous Music festivals, and work towards making Salmon Arm and the Shuswap the Live Music Capital of B.C.
Making Salmon Arm ‘Live Music Capital of B.C.’ one of the goals for federal grant funding

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

Black Press File photo
Columbia Shuswap Regional District raises concerns about proposed changes to Recycle BC

Shuswap Highland Stills owner Simon Koczwarski displays his award-winning apple-based vodka and coffee spirit in his Salmon Arm distillery’s new tasting room. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm distiller in high spirits after winning national awards