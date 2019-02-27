Grant could fund 50 per cent of eligible costs of $12 million underpass

‘Top 30’ status as problem transportation site could help bid for funds for Ross Street project

Being in the top 30 could turn into a financial boost.

The provincial transportation ministry was working on a transportation trade network analysis when the city met with ministry staff in 2017, says Rob Niewenhuizen, Salmon Arm’s director of engineering.

They were looking at issues and gaps along B.C.’s key trade corridors and are now finalizing the analysis.

“The Ross Street Underpass was identified in the top 30,” Niewenhuizen told city council Monday.

Meanwhile, the federal government is currently taking applications for a National Trade Corridors Fund grant. Niewenhuizen said the city has been aware of the fund, whose purpose is to improve access to ports.

The current push is for “projects that address transportation capacity constraints.”

The Ross Street Underpass, a $12 million project, will see the building of an underpass under the CP railway tracks downtown, doing away with the level crossing there that is considered substandard by the railway and city.

Niewenhuizen told council he thinks the city is in a good position to receive a National Trade Corridors Fund grant that could fund 50 per cent of eligible costs of an eligible project.

Although the province hasn’t published its transportation trade network analysis study yet, he is hoping the ministry will provide support to the city, given the underpass’s ‘top 30’ rating. He told council that projects identified through the ministry’s analysis are anticipated to be in a better position to leverage the federal grant funding.

Council was more than enthusiastic about the plan.

“Wow, good news – maybe,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “I definitely support this… Anything we can do through a new grant program… is exciting news.”

While council is pleased about the potential underpass funding, CP Rail is happy about the underpass for another reason. That’s because a majority of Salmon Arm voters cast a referendum ballot in favour of the project.

Mike LoVecchio, CP’s director of government affairs, made that sentiment extremely clear while addressing council on Feb. 25.

“We’re obviously very happy about the outcome of the referendum. This will remove one of the riskier crossings in British Columbia,” he said. “We’re very happy with the negotiations with the city. We’re pleased with the excellent work of the CAO and the director of engineering. We want to acknowledge the excellent work by city staff on this project.”

