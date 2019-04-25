Grant funds more efficient lights for Sicamous Seniors Centre

A $3,300 grant from BC Hydro will be used for new lighting at the Sicamous Seniors Centre. (Pixabay Photo)

BC Hydro is giving the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society a $3,300 grant to support a project that will promote energy efficiency at the facilities they manage.

The Seniors Centre plans to upgrade their lighting to more efficient and brighter bulbs. According to BC Hydro, the new lighting will help reduce energy costs allowing the Seniors Centre to contribute more money towards their community programs.

The funds are being delivered through BC Hydro’s community grant program which helps local organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities.

Last year, BC Hydro contributed $70,000 to non-profits, registered charities and community organizations in the Thompson, Okanagan and Columbia regions.

