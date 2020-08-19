Grass fire sparked off Highway 97 in Okanagan

Crews were quick to extinguish an evening grass fire off Highway 97 Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The blaze, in a half ring shape, was burning on the DND grounds, near Clerke Road around 8 p.m.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Coldstream Fire Department crews attended the scene.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found the grass fire to be approximately 50 x 50 square feet and they got it under control quickly,” Vernon’s communications manager Christy Poirier said. “BCHydro was called a precaution to ensure crew safety, as the fire was near a hydro line.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
