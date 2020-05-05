The 2020 Great Okanagan Beer Festival is all about getting together with friends to enjoy some of the best craft beers around, as well as food, entertainment and more. (Photo - kimeij.com)

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

The organizers of the Great Okanagan Beer Fest have maintained a glass half full outlook while looking for ways to reschedule the event, which was postponed in March.

“Thank you all for your patience as we navigate these uncharted waters,” reads a statement from the organizers on Facebook.

“We are listening to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Province of BC, and the Government of Canada recommendations closely and following their advisories. We are currently working with the City of Kelowna to explore an alternative date in September for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, presented by The Train Station Pub.”

Ticket holders will be honored for the new date in September or for GOBF2021 if the festival is unable to go on this year.

“Our top priority is the safety of the community, all of our partners, and our guests and we will keep you informed as we move forward through each stage of this pandemic as well as our planning phases” reads the Facebook post.

“Thank you again for your patience and your support during this time. We ask that you remain on pause with us until we can provide a date with 100% certainty.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

