Great Okanagan Beer Festival to be re-scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The new date will be scheduled for sometime in late summer or early fall

The 2020 Great Okanagan Beer Festival is all about getting together with friends to enjoy some of the best craft beers around, as well as food, entertainment and more. (Photo - kimeij.com)

Local beer enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to get their fill of swill at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

Event organizers announced that the festival has been postponed due to growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to reach out and let you know that we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak,” reads a statement on the festival’s website.

“The health and safety of our attendees, our staff, and the community is our number one priority. In response to the provincial government’s declaration prohibiting gatherings greater than 50 people, we are not able to move forward with the Great Okanagan Beer Festival for the first week of May.”

Organizers are working with their partners to explore alternative dates to host the event in late summer, early fall. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and we will be announced as soon as possible.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival asks that ticket holders wait to request a refund until the new dates have been announced, and if you are not able to make the rescheduled dates you will be refunded in a short time.

While the event is being re-scheduled, here is something to get excited about.

Here a taste of what Okanagan Beer Festival has on tap for 2020:

Showcasing B.C.’s best – With a focus on B.C. craft breweries and cideries, and each vendor offering two options, you’ve got plenty of beverage choices. Brewers are vying to win a draft line at the Train Station for a year, so they’re sure to bring their best. Watch for the People’s Choice voting option! New to the festival? – Plenty of special beer-inspired events are planned at local pubs and eateries throughout the week. Gear up for the main event with a pre-game brunch at the Train Station Pub, presented by Grimm’s Fine Foods. Find a full schedule here. Special getaway rates – Five local accommodation partners with special room rates means the festival has you covered if you’re arriving from out of town, or simply want to stay downtown rather than make your way home. Food truck heaven – With on-site dining options ranging from gourmet sandwiches and burgers to coastal cuisine, wings and pizza, you’re sure to find a taste that pairs well with your beverages. Pick a persona – If you haven’t already figured out a personal or group theme, the annual costume contest bumps up the fun level, Brittia says. “We’ve seen everything from lifeguards to a jungle safari theme to Cards Against Humanity. People go all out for a chance to win entry into the next year’s festival.” Keeping you entertained – Musical offerings keeping the beats going through the week include Kelowna’s own The Feels and DJ Kita, Red Chair from Whistler and more.

Tickets for the festival can be found here.

