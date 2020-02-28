In this file photo, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to several thousand people at a climate strike rally Oct. 11, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

RCMP in central Alberta say a decal that appears to show a well-known teenage climate activist in a sexual act is not child pornography.

The decal bears the logo of X-Site Energy Services below a cartoon figure seeming to depict 17-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden.

The company’s general manager, Doug Sparrow, has denied having anything to do with the stickers.

A concerned citizen had called the Mounties and reported the sticker as child pornography.

The general investigative section of the RCMP in Red Deer says it consulted with police experts in the sexual exploitation of children.

ALSO READ: Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

It concluded the decal does not include components needed to consider it child pornography nor does the decal depict “a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person.”

“Alberta RCMP do not believe it constitutes a criminal offence,” a police statement said Friday. “As such, Alberta RCMP will not be commenting any further on this investigation.”

The sticker has a black-and-white drawing of a female figure’s bare back with hands pulling on her braided pigtails and the name “Greta” written below.

A torrent of online outrage was sparked when Michelle Narang of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., posted the image on social media Wednesday night. She said she cried when she saw it.

“The visual is jarring,” Narang said Thursday. “It hurt. It hurt on so many levels.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer and politicians from all stripes denounced the graphic.

Thunberg has made headlines for her passionate pleas to world leaders to take tougher action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for inspiring large climate marches around the world.

She joined thousands in a march through downtown Edmonton in October. Oil-and-gas industry supporters showed up, but they were vastly outnumbered by the climate marchers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greta Thunbergoil and gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate
Next story
Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Just Posted

Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

The price of child poverty: Women parenting alone forced to live harsh reality

Latest figures available show 1,630 children in Columbia Shuswap Regional District living in poverty

Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Shuswap residents will have opportunity to view iconic trophy on March 7.

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Salmon Arm history in pictures

Skiing is good up Rifle Range Road

Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation

Band stands with hereditary chiefs’ fight against Coastal GasLink pipeline in letter to PM

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read