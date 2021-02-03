A coordinated approach is being taken by several community organizations to deal with issues including garbage, human feces and fire hazards at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds. (File photo)

Groups tackle litter, fire hazard, feces problems at Salmon Arm fairgrounds together

Complaints from dog owners about activities of people staying on property prompt meeting

Following complaints of garbage, fire hazards and human feces on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds, the search is on for solutions for dog walkers, people without homes, the agricultural association and the city.

One meeting was convened to discuss options, with another one being considered for the future.

On Jan. 20, an online meeting was held with 16 representatives of close to 10 different groups attending, including the Salvation Army, the Canadian Mental Health Association, outreach from Social Development & Poverty Development, the fire department, the RCMP, the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association which leases the fairgrounds from the city, city council and city staff.

Discussions touched on topics ranging from porta-potties to meeting the people using the site to lighting and garbage cans.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police have received several complaints regarding the property, and other communities are experiencing similar problems.

Carl Bannister, the city’s chief administrative officer, chaired the meeting. He said afterwards it was very successful and concluded with next steps.

The next steps centered around who would be doing what, so they will be made public when they’re more concrete.

Phil Wright, president of the agricultural association, said he’s pleased a coordinated approach is being taken, as the issues are ones which exist throughout the city. He said he’s expecting a second meeting.

Most Read