(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Guard being constructed to help contain wildfire near Big White

The Derickson Lake wildfire is measured at 1,140 hectares and is categorized as out of control

With the help of heavy equipment, fire crews are constructing a guard around the Derickson Lake wildfire near Big White to help contain the flames, BC Wildfire Service confirmed.

The fire — which is measured at 1,140 hectares and is categorized as out of control — was sparked by lightning on June 29.

On Monday (July 5), 23 Wildfire personnel, heavy equipment and a helicopter were on sight to help combat the blaze and construct the guard.

Meanwhile, the Long Loch wildfire — which was also caused by lightning on June 29 — burning nearby is measured at 60 hectares in size and is being held.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Lightning causes new wildfire northeast of Big White

READ MORE: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Cast in bronze, then into Victoria’s Inner Harbour: So who was James Cook?
Next story
A history of Lytton, from First Nations to the Gold Rush to disastrous fires

Just Posted

Indigenous Education Workers Theresa Johnson and Kaeli Hawrys go to Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm with Kira Limber’s Grade 6/7 class on June 17 where Johnson helps them with their fishing skills at the wharf and Hawrys provides soapstone carving instruction. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Reconciliation project at Salmon Arm school catches elder’s eye

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic is scheduled to be in Canoe on July 7 and 8, and in Blind Bay on July 9 and 10. (Interior Health photo)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to stop in Canoe, Blind Bay

Salmon Arm council has asked city staff to investigate ways the city can block potential groundwater bottling facilities in the city via zoning bylaws, given that only the province has power over groundwater licence applications. (File photo)
City looking for ways to block bottling of groundwater in Salmon Arm